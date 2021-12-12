The Ministry of Health released a statement early this Sunday afternoon (12) in which it states that the process of recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. “All data were successfully retrieved,” says the note.

According to the folder, teams are working to re-establish as soon as possible the systems for registering and issuing vaccination certificates. Several systems have already been re-established and the expectation is that the others will be available to the population this week.

The folder elaborated a page with alternatives for the temporary issuance of proof of vaccination against covid-19.

understand the case

In the early hours of last Friday (10), the Ministry of Health website and the page and application of ConnectSUS, which provides the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, were invaded by hackers. The ministry’s page has returned to work, but it is not yet possible to access data on the covid-19 vaccine.

