“The Artemisia Lab Network, always at the forefront to guarantee its customers the quality of services and professionalism of its professionals, has implemented all the procedures to ascertain the different variants of Sars Cov-2, upon requests from our patients”. This was communicated by Mariastella Giorlandino, sole administrator of the Artemisia Lab Networks. “This activity – he underlines – was made possible thanks to the efforts made by our biologists in the Molecular Biology Laboratory, following the last phase of the pandemic, to monitor the evolution of virus”.

“The RT-qpcr (gold standard technique for the detection of Sars-CoV-2) – explain the biologists of the network – provides us with the quantification of the viral genomic material, where a fluorescence signal increases directly proportional to the quantity of nucleic acid viral that is amplified. If the test is positive, the fluorescence (Rfu) reaches a certain threshold in a certain number of cycles. These cycles are defined as Ct (cycle threshold) and are inversely proportional to the viral load. The higher the value is of the threshold cycle, the lower the viral load “.