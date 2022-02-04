Ghostwire: Tokyo, the next big game from Tango Gameworks, is finally coming to PS5 next month. While many are excited about this new proposal, others are eagerly awaiting a new title from The Evil Within, the horror series from this studio. But nevertheless, It was recently revealed that this new installment began its development as the third game in the series of The Evil Within.

According to GameSpot, who had the opportunity to see gameplay of this game ahead of time, the development of Ghostwire: Tokyo It started as The Evil Within 3. This shouldn’t be a big surprise. these two series take various supernatural elements and use them in a horror environment. However, the reason why this new work became his own series is also very remarkable.

The element that stands out the most is the camera, which in Ghostwire: Tokyo it is in first person. Similarly, Corridors have been left to offer an extensive world where you have greater mobility. As if that were not enough, the way of defending oneself leaves aside firearms, and supernatural powers have been chosen.

Ghostwire: Tokyo It will arrive on PS5 and PC on March 25, 2022. In related topics, you can check out our preview of this title here.

Editor’s note:

Ghostwire: Tokyo It has its own identity, to the extent that comparisons with The Evil Within I don’t think will be a topic of conversation in the future. What is certain is that it seems that Tango Gameworks does intend to continue with the third-person horror series.

Via: GameSpot