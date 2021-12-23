In Italy today, Thursday 23 December 2021, they were registered new cases of Covid-19 Anddeaths of people infected with the virus. Yesterday the infections had been 36,293 and 146 dead. The data on the new infections are based on 901.405 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 779,303): the rate of positivity it is at 4.9%, up from yesterday when it was 4.6%.

As usual, the data are disseminated by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. People currently positive at Covid in Italy there are 430,029 (+44,595). People admitted to intensive care with the virus I am 1.023 (+13 compared to yesterday). THE hospitalizations ordinary in hospital, on the other hand, there are a total of 8,722.

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 5,517,054 infections in our country. The total death toll amounts to 136,245, while the healed so far are 4,950,780.

