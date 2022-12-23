FV Friday, December 23, 2022, 01:51



The countdown to the great sports Christmas party begins. On December 31, athletics lovers will once again be the protagonists in the streets of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca.

LA VERDAD, together with the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia (FAMU) and with the collaboration of the Department of Sports of the City of Murcia, once again organizes the San Silvestre de Murcia. The great novelty is that, on this occasion, the race will be held on the morning of December 31, at 11:00 a.m., with the start and finish line located on Paseo Teniente Flomesta, in front of the Town Hall. The tour will run through the central streets of the Murcian capital, passing through the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga and the Cathedral. The registration period for the Murcian test ended yesterday, but those interested may sign up on the 28th, 29th and 30th, in the Prícipe de Asturias pavilion.

Saint Silvestre of Murcia

The registration period closed yesterday, which will reopen on the 28th, 29th and 30th at the number collection point, in the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion.

San Silvestre of Cartagena

Registration period open until the 25th, at 23.59. Collection of numbers at Be Urban Running (Alameda de San Anton, 18), on the 29th and 30th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

Saint Sylvester of Lorca

Registration ends on the 28th, at 8:00 p.m. The numbers can be collected on the 30th, at the Casa del Deporte, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on the 31st, in the finish area, from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The distance for the absolute race will be 6.5 kilometres, in which any runner born in 2010 (12 years) and earlier can take part. For children under 16 years of age, it will be mandatory to present the parental authorization provided in the annex to a regulation that can be consulted at atachitumeta.es when collecting the bib number. It is forbidden to run without a bib number and only people who register according to regulations will be covered by health insurance.

All pre-registrations that have not been paid within 24 hours will be automatically discarded from the system and will not be valid. Once the registration is accepted, returns, exchanges or assignments of the number are not allowed. The number cannot be folded and the chip cannot be manipulated either.

Cartagena and Lorca



LA VERDAD, the Athletics Federation and the Cartagena City Council organize the San Silvestre de Cartagena, whose registration period will remain open until the 25th, at 11:59 p.m. On the 31st, the bib numbers for the absolute race will be delivered on the port regatta club esplanade, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For the collection of numbers it will be mandatory to present the national identity document or official document that proves the identity.

The San Silvestre de Lorca, which this year celebrates its ninth edition, will be a charity event for the benefit of the Lorca Fibromyalgia Association (Afilor). The start and finish line will be located on Avenida Juan Carlos I. The starting time for the minor races is at 10. The absolute will start an hour later and will have a distance of 4,250 meters.