‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’starring Gisela Ponce de Leon, Karina Jordan and Jely Reategui, was released in theaters on July 6, 2023 and is currently off theaters. However, a recent announcement from the culture Ministry has once again put the attention of Peruvians on the film, since ‘Coveted Single 2’ is one of the candidates to be nominated for the next Oscar Awards. Therefore, here we tell you where to see the Peruvian film online.

Where to see ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’?

‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ It was on the billboard for a short time and, therefore, many Peruvians could not see it. Unfortunately, the tape is not available on any streaming platform either, but it is expected that, like the first part, it will be included in Netflix. In addition, for the moment, it is possible that ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ can be seen online on unofficial websites.

What is ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ about?

María Fe, who left the job she hated, forgot about her ex-boyfriend who didn’t suit her, and successfully launched her first book, seemed to be at her best, until the pandemic jeopardized her career and returned her to live with her parents in the 32 years. When her publisher commits her to write a second book, María Fe is forced to resume her career, but her life would have other plans for her. In a growing existential crisis and with a fast-approaching delivery date, Ella María Fe faces her dilemmas like any sensible grown woman would: messing with the wrong guy.

Could ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ be nominated for an Oscar?

These are the three Peruvian films that could reach the 2024 Oscar Awards. Photo: Ministry of Culture/Facebook

He culture Ministry chose the films ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’, ‘Queens without a Crown’ and ‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’ to represent us at the Oscars 2024. Given this, it was indicated that the choice of these tapes was made through a committee that was made up of different representatives of Peruvian cinema. However, to make it to the biggest event in the world of cinema, they still have to go through the pre-nomination process, in which all feature films are announced that they are close to being nominated for the award.