The high temperatures could not with the desire for fun of the thousands of people who participated and witnessed the Great Jumilla Wine Parade this Saturday. Joy overflowed in this parade that put the finishing touch to the Harvest Festival.

One more year, the city of the Altiplano was dyed purple with the nearly 70,000 liters of wine and 50,000 of sangria distributed by the members of the 22 participating clubs. Jumillanos and visitors, coming from all over Spain and other countries, gathered in the streets of the town to enjoy the most massive act organized by the Federation of Peñas de la Vendimia.

The parade started at 6:30 p.m., but the atmosphere and the party began hours before in the streets near the itinerary. Everyone, the public and supporters, began with their spotless outfits, the color of which, little by little, turned into the purple of the precious liquid for which Jumilla is known and recognized throughout the world.

Along the route, from Avenida Reyes Católicos the Great Wine Parade started, running along Avenida de Murcia, Cánovas del Castillo, Valencia street, Avenida de Levante and Avenida de Murcia, the thousands of peñeros were handing out wine and sangria and also ‘ watering’ those who witnessed the parade. They did it with all kinds of gadgets, bottles, water guns and hoses, there were wineskins and jugs, even directly from the drums. Joy, color, fun, music and lots and lots of wine were the stars on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the large crowd of people, there were no serious incidents to be regretted and the general assessment by the organization was positive. To ensure the safety of those present, a device made up of about a hundred troops, including health and security, was organized. In this way, as reported by the Councilor for Citizen Security, Raquel Ruescas, about twenty Civil Guard troops worked in the preventive, with some agents from other towns, as well as 35 agents of the Jumilla Local Police (an increase of 60%). There were also 4 members of the Fire Department and 20 Civil Protection volunteers from groups in Jumilla, Alhama and Yecla. He was also active with the drone in the afternoon and night shifts with video surveillance.

In health matters, about 20 people, members of the Red Cross, worked in the device and several vehicles were available: an advanced life support ambulance, with two technicians, a doctor and a nurse, another two for basic life support , with two technicians, a moving medical vehicle and another reserve ambulance. In addition, the Health Center had 061, the SUAP unit, plus a second SUAP team and UME 17. Also during these festivities there were alcohol and drug controls at the entrances to Jumilla, with members of the Traffic Civil Guard and members of the Paw Patrol.

After the Great Wine Parade, logically the streets smell of wine and sangria, but for a short time, since an extensive deployment of Services was immediately put into operation to proceed to clean the streets where the tour runs and the surrounding areas. Made up of 30 workers, between the municipal staff and an external reinforcement, who were cleaning with sweepers, by hand and others by scrubbing, as well as the crane that was removing the shirts that are thrown to the wiring and lighting arches. Likewise, the fountain in the Plaza del Camionero was emptied of water and fences were placed to prevent people from getting inside. In addition, showers were installed in the courtyard of the Mercado de Abastos for those who needed this service.

The night before, Friday, the prizes for this 50th Harvest Festival were announced. Peña La Barrica won the Children’s Parade Honor Award, while Peña Los Soyaos won first prize; Los Culebras, the second and Los Borrachos, the third. For its part in the Traditional Parade, Peñas Las Omblancas won the Honor Award; La Barrica, with the first; Peña El Ribazo won second prize and Los Eslomaos, third. The Monastrell Grape Competition was won by Alejandro Simón Miñano (Los Borrachos) and the sangría competition was won by Peña El Mosto.

In the couples contest at the Offering of Grapes, the prize went to Lucía Morcillo and Rodrigo Simón (La Bodeguica) and the costumes prize went to El Ribazo. In addition, the 29 clubs that make up the federation received a gift as a souvenir of the 50th edition of the Harvest Festival.

The Jumilla Patron Saint Festivities conclude this Sunday with the transfer of the image of the Patron Saint of the city, Nuestra Señora la Virgen de la Asunción, to its habitual residence, the hermitage of San Agustín. In addition, in the Glorieta garden, the show ‘Nino Bravo, in memoriam’ will take place and, at 12:30 a.m., the fireworks display will go off.