The most important recognition of movies, series and more is getting closer and everyone who is part of this industry is looking forward to what may happen next year. He culture Ministry is no stranger to it and today it has been announced which will be the tapes that will seek to be our representatives at the next gala of the Oscar awards.

Through its official Instagram account, Mincul announced that the three Peruvian films that will apply for the 96th edition of the Oscars 2024. Below are the details about the Peruvian feature films that can be seen by the Academy.

‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’ among the chosen films

‘Coveted Bachelorette 2‘, ‘Queens without a crown’ and ‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’ are the three films chosen by the Ministry of Culture to represent us at the 2024 Oscar Awards. In addition, they also pointed out that the choice of these films was made through a committee that was made up of different representatives of Peruvian cinema.

On the other hand, it should be emphasized that the films nominated still have to go through a process, which is called pre-nomination, in which all the feature films that are close to being nominated for the most important award in the entire history of the film industry.

Peruvian cinema present at the 2024 Oscar Awards

In January of next year, we will find out if ‘Coveted Bachelorette 2’, ‘Reinas sin corona’ and ‘The erection of Toribio Bardelli’ reached dominance to compete for the most important golden statuette in world cinema. Also, remember that the last time a national film paraded through the Dolby Theater was in 2010.

In that edition, the well-remembered film ‘La teta asustada’, directed by Peruvian filmmaker and writer Claudia Llosa, was nominated for best non-English language film at the 82nd edition of the Oscars. However, she could not beat the Argentine film “El secreto de la ojos de ella” that won the statuette.

The six Peruvian films that will be present at the 38th edition of the Goya Awards.

Peruvian representatives at the Goya Awards

The Ministry of Culture, to the statement of the three films that will represent us at the Oscar Awards, also added the news to the other three films that will represent us at the Goya Awards. ‘The Pampa’ and ‘Willaq Pirqa’ will be the representatives of Peru in the 38th edition of this award. Emphasize that there are six because the three who aspire to reach the Academy ceremony are also added.