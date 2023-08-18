The request comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith pushes for the trial to open on January 2, one of four criminal trials Trump faces as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination and return to the White House.

The former president’s lawyer team said in its review, “The public interest lies in justice and a fair trial, not rushing to issue judgments.”

The team of lawyers justified its position by saying that the volume of documents in the case requires months to review them.

“Assuming we can start reviewing documents today, we will need to progress at a reading pace of 99,762 pages per day until the proposed date for jury selection,” he added.

This, he noted, meant reading “the entire Tolstoy novel (War and Peace) cover to cover 78 times a day, every day from now until jury selection.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan is scheduled to issue her decision on the date of the trial on August 28.

“The government’s proposed trial date (January 2) represented an appropriate balance between the defendant’s right to prepare his defense and the strong public interest in a speedy trial of the case,” Smith had previously said in his motion for a January trial date.

It is the most serious of four criminal cases facing Trump that have resulted in dozens of charges being brought against him, including allegations that he concealed payments to a porn star.

The government also accuses Trump of mishandling dozens of classified documents that he transferred from the White House to his residence, and of conspiring with his employees to hide them from investigators.

Trump and his defense team denounced these prosecutions, which they described as politically motivated.

“The current administration has targeted its main political opponent and the main candidate in the upcoming presidential elections with criminal prosecution,” his lawyers said Thursday.

Trump’s trial dates have been set in New York and Florida in March-May, respectively, before the election, and the election-rigging trial in Georgia has not yet been set.