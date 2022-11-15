The Administrative Court of Cundinamarca denied the claims of the claim for annulment and restoration of the right made by the plaintiffs Ramón Jesurún, Alvaro Gonzlaez and Andrés Tamayo against the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce for the case of ticket resale.

In the same way, the Court’s decision “is to order the plaintiffs to pay costs: by the Registry, liquidate them in accordance with the General Process Codeapplicable by reference to article 188 of the Code of Administrative Procedure and Administrative Litigation”, says the resolution.

“The decision is made due to the sanction imposed by the ‘Cartel for the Resale of Qualifying Tickets to Russia World Cup 2018″, quotes the lawyer, Andrés Barreto, on his social networks.

controversial case

It’s a never ending case. Last July, the Attorney General charged the ex-prosecutor Yajaira Cacereswho was working on the investigation of the case, for ideological falsehood in a public document and improper bribery, which he did not accept in a hearing on July 15.

“While investigating the ticket resale scandal, on two occasions he would have taken advantage of the assigned investigation and the institutional mail of the Prosecutor’s Office to request the manager of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF)

accreditations to go to the matches in Colombia and Russia… The Prosecutor’s Office says that ex-prosecutor Yajaira Cáceres posed as CTI agents to her husband and his friends to receive tickets and attend sporting events in Colombia and Russia for free”, It indicated.

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) imposed fines for 18,000 million pesos in the process for anticompetitive conduct against the Colombian Football Federation and its top managers, including Jesurún and González, because they simulated a tender to set up a scheme that allowed the diversion of thousands of tickets to the black market, according to the ruling.

Superintendent Andrés Barreto confirmed that 17 natural persons and three market agents were penalized “for having carried out or facilitated anticompetitive conduct.” The case went precisely to the Prosecutor’s Office, where the investigation is being carried out.

