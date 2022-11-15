The UN says that Russia has systematically tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war

The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that both Moscow and kyiv have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine, citing examples of the use of electric shocks, ill-treatment and forced nakedness. According to the United Nations, Russia has systematically tortured its captured prisoners of war since it began its aggression against Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces have done so in certain circumstances and places, but sporadically.

The United Nations team in Ukraine bases its conclusions on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side. The talks with the Ukrainian prisoners of war took place after their release, as Moscow does not allow UN experts access to its detention camps.

“The prohibition of torture and ill-treatment is absolute, even in periods of armed conflict,” said the head of the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, during a press conference in Geneva. According to Bogner, the “vast majority” of the Ukrainian POWs interviewed claimed to have suffered torture and ill-treatment, including dog attacks, Taser electric shocks and sexual violence.

According to Bogner, the deal was executed with the aim of intimidating and humiliating the kyiv military. One of the interviewees, a soldier who was in a detention center near Olenivka, explained that the Russians “tied wires to his genitals and shocked him. They just did it for fun and they weren’t interested in my answers at all.”

Bogner added that on the Ukrainian side there are also “credible allegations” of summary executions of Russian prisoners, among other types of abuses. Other Moscow soldiers have accused kyiv forces of humiliating them, for example, while being transported naked in trucks or vans, with their hands tied behind their backs. The United Nations team has also documented cases of what it defines as “welcome beatings” when Russian prisoners arrived at the detention center.

Russia, which began the invasion of the neighboring country on February 24, has denied having tortured or ill-treated Ukrainian prisoners of war, although the UN has already proven war crimes perpetrated by Russian troops in Ukrainian towns that were later abandoned by the advance of the kyiv forces.

For its part, Ukraine has repeatedly insisted that it has reviewed all information concerning the treatment of prisoners of war and that it will investigate any violation of their rights in order to take appropriate legal action. (Agencies)

In the photograph, which is Pavlo Palamarchuk For Getty, several demonstrators protested last October in Lviv (west) to demand the release of the defenders of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol (southeast).