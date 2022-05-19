The couple’s names were revealed after they agreed, and a week later, Joe and Jess Thwaite hesitated about introducing the public to their identities.

The couple who won the raffle decided on the tenth of May, to reveal the future projects in which the money they won will be allocated, in a press conference held on Thursday.

“I don’t want to lie to family and friends. I want to enjoy the money we made with them,” said Jess, 44, who runs a hair salon.

She added, “I was naive when I thought it was best to only tell a small group. I later thought that keeping such a secret would be a burden to us, and the day would come when everyone knew about the prize we won.”

And she continued, “Winning gives us the ability to dream that we were not able to do previously. We now have the opportunity to fulfill many of our wishes, and to go on adventures with family and friends.”

For his part, Joe said: “My father was keen to participate in the national lottery all his life, and he always dreamed of winning. I talked to him a lot about the things he would do if he won a large amount. I was psychologically ready for such a victory for years,” according to the newspaper, “Daily Star”. British.

Joe, who works in sales, said he spent most of his day at work, so the award would enable him to spend more time with his family and organize trips abroad.