With the hammer in hand, the judge in charge of the case read for the last time the sentence that condemned the British Michael Hillier, to life in prison after brutally and “without remorse” murdering a man named Liam Smith.

By his side, his girlfriend rachel fulstow listened for the last time, after six weeks of trial, the words of the official who sentenced her to life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 30 years and 18 months in prison, for having lied to the police and being an accessory to the murder.

“You two decided to act as judge, jury and executioner“He said before hitting the mallet against the wooden base and definitively closing the crime that was committed in November 2022.

On a balmy November afternoon, Smith made the decision to leave his residence in Wigan, Greater Manchester. The clock said 6:40 pm when, suddenly, hillier approached him. Carrying a firearm, she shot him repeatedly in her face. Thereupon, she proceeded to throw acid and soda crystals on his face and body.

The reason, according to what Hillier told the court, was that both he and his girlfriend were seeking “justice into their own hands.” Although the accounts were contradictory on various points, everything relapsed on the fact that Fulstow had met Smith on a date in York in 2019 after meeting on Tinder.

According to the woman, that night she would have been sexually assaulted by Smith. Two years later she began dating Michael who told the court that he was a drug trafficker involved in the production and distribution of dope on a large scale.

Cold-blooded killers: Michael Hillier from Sheffield, and Rachel Fulstow from York have been given a combined sentence of 63 years. They were found guilty of murdering Liam Smith-who was shot in the face, and doused with acid outside his home. pic.twitter.com/3FnQND6JgL — Helen Steel (@HelenSteelITV) August 24, 2023

Jamaican vacation

Hillier, who had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, told the jury: “We jointly decided between the two of us that we would deal with the matter ourselves, seek justice and go the way of the vigilantes.”

Likewise, the authorities responsible for the case commented that days after the crime, the couple went on a two-week vacation to Jamaica. In their social networks they actually found photos of them on the beach, riding and having romantic dates.

#ENGLAND: Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow flew to the #Caribbean in the wake of an unthinkable act of violence. Having plotted the killing of Liam Smith for months, the murder was callously carried out, before the pair escaped to #Jamaica for a two-week holiday. pic.twitter.com/exN5znFESz — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) August 24, 2023

the pain of a family

According to the British media BBCJulia, Smith’s mother, said the murder had turned her family’s world “upside down”.

“His youngest son and I went looking for him and found a white tent, where he had been lying for 24 hours. I constantly think about things that he will miss. We will never be able to fill this huge void in our lives,” he told the aforementioned outlet.

Likewise, other local media also reported that once the verdict was handed down, Mr. Smith’s family shouted “thank you very much” in court.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

