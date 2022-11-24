A story that recalls the famous film “Mum I missed the plane”. Two parents, Donald Gekonge and Darline Aldrich, both 24 and living in Charleston, left for New York and left their two-year-old son alone. The parents were in fact arrested. Fortunately, the child did not suffer any injuries or health problems, but the consequences could have been dramatic.

The alert was triggered after a report to the police, a person, presumably a neighbor, pointed out that a 2-year-old boy was alone in the house, so the officers went to the Charleston apartment complex and found the little boy asleep on the sofa.

Apart from a dirty diaper, the baby appeared unharmed when police arrived, but was taken to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for further tests. The police tried to trace the parents who were initially unreachable. When Gekonge finally showed up, he told an agent that he had left the apartment early that morning and was only “a few states away.”

Gekonge later said he was in New York “on business” sure that Comrade Aldrich was taking care of the child. However, the man revised this version, confessing that Aldrich was also in New York “for an emergency”. The couple were arrested for child neglect.