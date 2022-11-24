After 2 years of crying, now this. Are there any football fans or is football the justification for drinking, screaming and bitterballen? Never seen me.
After the next victory, the whole of the Netherlands is back in its jumbo spencer in the hospitality industry in front of the big screen. And the hospitality industry says it’s not a fat pot, we’re worried. Typically Dutch.
Well, now that Mr. Johan Vollenbroek has chained up the State of the Netherlands, there is enough time for the formerly hard-working construction workers guild to watch the World Cup in a cozy brown pub. The Dutch lion still roars, but that does not impress the judges. Own fault they shout, isn’t this your signature? May you, gentlemen, take it!
So very slowly everyone puts their principles overboard 💰🤣
I never understood the selective outrage. It’s about football now! What could be better than to watch on the big screen in the pub? Yes, outside on the terrace! Now stop all that bullshit and enjoy all the matches!! Spain against Germany….. an old-fashioned topper! Beer in hand and ….. watch!!! J Huisman.
#Orange #madness #hospitality #industry #increasing #time #Netherlands #plays #favorable #drink #time
Dick van Dyke
8 hours ago