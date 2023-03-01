Margherita Cassano is the first woman in history to be appointed president of the Court of Cassation

It’s a historic day for the Csm: today (March 1) for the first time a woman he comes nominated first president from the Court of Cassation. The commission for managerial positions of the Superior Council of the judiciary has in fact voted unanimously in recent weeks Margaret Cassanocurrent president added of the Supreme Court, for the office to be left by Peter Curziowhich is about to go into pension.

Magherita Cassano, here’s what the protocol of the nomination ceremony provides

The vote will take place in the presence of the head of state, Sergio Mattarella and achieves a blurred objective ten years ago, when the place that today will be assigned to Cassano by a whisker did not end up in the hands of Gabriella fireflies, president of the college who pronounced sentence number 21748 of 2007 on the subject of forced feeding and hydration in the Eluana Englaro case. While between 2013 and 2023 the chair of president was occupied only by men. Now, it will be Margherita pizza Cassano to go one step further achievement of gender equalityentering history as well as Martha Cartabiafirst female president of the Constitutional Court.



Who is Margherita Cassano the first president of the Court of Cassation

Margaret Cassano and the Daughter of the magistrate Peter Cassano, known for the trials during the years of lead and for having condemned Renato Curcio, one of the founders of the Red Brigades. After the period spent as a member of the CSM, Margaret Cassano was judge of the Cassation until 2015. From 2016 to 2020, the year in which she held the position of deputy president of the Supreme Court, Cassano was appointed President of the Court of Appeal of Florence. On 5 March Cassano will take the place of the current first president of the court of Cassation Pietro Curzio, who has held the position since 15 July 2020, and who will retire.



