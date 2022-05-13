Leading up to the first National Two-stroke Day on June 25 In the coming weeks we will take you on a blue cloud to a few nice moments/motorbikes from the history of the two-stroke. Today: Bimota V-Due.

In 1997 Bimota introduced the V-Due to the world, a 499cc 90° V-twin with GP allures that was to turn the world of sports motorcycles upside down. The advanced fuel-injection system was a first for a two-stroke and would eliminate all emissions problems.

Unfortunately, the V-Due proved to be an unrideable beast with unpredictable power delivery and serious reliability issues. Many of the 1997/1998 models were returned to the factory, even leading to the bankruptcy of Bimota in 1999. Their first motorcycle ever with its own engine was also the one that killed them.

That was not the end of the V-Due, however. A number of Bimota engineers bought up the stock of V-Due parts, replaced the injection system with a pair of Dell Orto VHSB 39 carburettors, reworked the lubrication system and introduced the V-Due Evoluzione in 1999.

The Evoluzione versions, which delivered a power of 135 hp for a weight of 150 kg, were sold until 2005. These models have since become highly sought after collectibles with a corresponding price tag…