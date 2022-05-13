Ducati shines dthe Enea Bastianini in the second free practice session of the French GP, at Le Mans. The Italian of the Gresini team, already winner of two races this season, printed a time of 1: 31.148 which put him two tenths ahead of all the other closest rivals. Second place, to confirm the good moment for Italian bikes, went to Aprilia in Aleix Espargarò, which continues with its excellent moment of form. The Suzuki of. Closes the virtual podium of these PL2 Alex Rinsthird to less than a tenth of the Spanish compatriot.

Ducati can smile with four other bikes placed in the top 10 of PL2: Zarco 4th, Bagnaia 5th, Martin 9th and Miller 10th. The Australian, however, would not qualify for Q2 at the moment, given that he is out of the top ten positions in the combined ranking. In his place Pol Espargarò would enter, only 13th in PL2, ahead of Marc Marquez. The leader of the World Championship, Fabio Quartararo, instead closed the session sixth, ahead of Brad Binder and Jorge Martin.

MotoGP | GP France 2022, ranking PL2