Frantic days await FC Barcelona to finish 2024. After receiving the news that the Commercial Court 10 of Barcelona has denied the precautionary measures requested to be able to register Dani Olmo as of January 1, The Blaugrana club works against the clock to be able to continue enjoying the Spanish international.

Joan Laporta had decided to go to court to be able to register Dani Olmo, as well as Pau Víctor, from January 1, after the new sponsorship agreement with Nike is not sufficient to comply with Financial Fair Playthe regulations for teams to comply with the difference allowed between their spending on transfers and their respective income.

Now the Catalan club has only four days ahead to avoid the embarrassment of losing Dani Olmoimportant in many of his days this year, just a few months after announcing him as the big signing of the season at Barça.

Although this time it has been denied, FC Barcelona will try again by presenting an appeal on December 30 before a court of first instance because he considers that the footballer’s rights to work are being violated.

Other ways to save Olmo’s registration

Despite the bad news received this Friday, President Laporta remains calm and hopeful through two other means that allow him to keep Olmo and Pau Víctor.

The first option is to sell the management of the VIP boxes at the renovated Camp Noustill under construction and expected to not be available until next season, for the next 20 years for an approximate value of 200 million euros. Furthermore, FC Barcelona continues to negotiate with new investors for Barça Visión that will allow them to earn a high amount of millions.





Laporta’s last remedy is a personal guaranteewhether by the president or the directors, a resource that they had to make use of in 2023 to obtain the services of Joao Félix and Joao Cancelo.

Dani Olmo, registered due to an injury

The problems with Dani Olmo’s registration began as soon as his signing for FC Barcelona was announced. The club’s financial situation was clear from the beginning. and both the first team and the player had to wait several days to experience his debut.

Barça took advantage of Andreas Christensen’s long-term injury to release salary mass and leave room for Dani Olmo provisionally until the end of 2024thus resorting to article 77 of the Club Budget Preparation Rules.





This provisional period comes to an end on December 31, just a few days from now, and Olmo cannot continue to be registered in view of the fact that the Danish Christensen will return to the playing fields before the end of this season.

In the event that Dani Olmo cannot finally be registered by FC Barcelona, The European champion with the Spanish team will no longer be a Blaugrana player and this would confirm a new embarrassment for the Catalan club with its star signing.