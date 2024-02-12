A carbon dioxide hose from singer Ivete Sangalo's electric trio exploded during a show this Monday (12.Feb.2024). She was performing in Salvador, capital of Bahia, when the accident occurred.

According to the portal Metropolises, two people were injured. They had minor injuries and were treated by the Fire Department.

With the explosion, Sangalo asked the public to remain calm. “Calm calm. It's the CO2 that came out, the CO2 that exploded […] Just close it”, he said into the microphone. She was singing the song “Canibal” at the time, but had to interrupt the song.

Internet users shared the video of the moment on X (formerly Twitter). In the recording, it is possible to hear the singer reporting that she was scared by the hose explosion. “Fucking scary, I already thought it was the dragon’s cave”he declared.

In addition to performing alone this 2nd (12), Ivete also shared the trio with artists such as Juliette and Glória Groove.