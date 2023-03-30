Wendy Ramos returns to the cinema with “The Year of the Tiger”, the Dominican comedy starring Carlos Alcántara that hits theaters this March 30. Regarding the premiere of the film, La República was present at the press conference, where the well-remembered expataclún was excited to explore a mix of genres in this project, but… would she dare to venture into an erotic plot?

“I wanted to make a porn, but they haven’t called me,” Ramos responded in a clear joking tone. Even so, she commented that she is willing to take a risk with her characters, although she is clear about one thing: she will not make horror movies in her life. VIDEO: The Republic / Rodrigo Escurra