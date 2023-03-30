He cali america It is one of the biggest clubs in the Colombian Professional Soccer and of those who have the most fans throughout the length and breadth of Colombia. Since its creation in 1927, the scarlet painting has left its mark on the country and the continent.

America It has one of the ‘richest’ histories at the national level, international footballers have played for the awnings of the Valle del Cauca club, who became legends to enter the golden books of the history of the ‘Red Devils’; Here we will recall some of them.

Anthony ‘the Pipe’ De Ávila

His passage through cali america He left an indelible memory in the thousands of scarlet fans who delighted in his plays and sang the goals scored in the stadium with a wounded cry. Paschal Guerrero.

The story of Anthony De Avila He is an example of self-improvement, his beginnings in the Valle del Cauca cast came when a talent scout fell in love with his game on the beaches of Santa Marta. On August 2, 1982 and thanks to the confidence of Gabriel Ocho Uribe, ‘Pipa’ scored the first goal of many with the scarlet jacket.

There were three periods that the ex-soccer player lived in the cali america, where by hand, he entered the history of the club by becoming the All-time top scorer for the Red Devils. In 582 matches, he managed to score 208 goals adding up all competitions.

In his palmares rest the seven Colombian League titles achieved in the 1980s, the Golden Loot as top scorer in 1990 with 25 goals and recognition as the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores de América in 1996.

Julius Caesar Falcioni

Julio Falcioni, former goalkeeper of América del Cali. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / CEET

The former goalkeeper born in Argentina He managed to make the fans of América de Cali fall in love with his spectacular shots from stick to stick. Since his arrival on Colombian soil in 1981, “Gato” made history by winning five consecutive Colombian League titles (between 1981 and 1986).

Falcioni was key in the goal of the Valle del Cauca team in the Copa Libertadores editions from 1985 to 1987, where they reached the final, but lost the title to Argentinos, River Plate, and Peñarol, respectively.

His stage in America ended in the 1989 season, Leaving enviable numbers for any goalkeeper, he made saves in 386 games and for years was the goalkeeper with the most goals in Colombian Professional Soccer.

Jorge Ramon Caceres

The Argentine Jorge Ramón Cáceres played with the Colombian National Team in 3 qualifying matches for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina and 3 friendly matches in 1977.

The Argentinian, known as the ‘Fiera’ for his style of play on the field, he managed to lead América de Cali to lift the first title in the club’s history in 1979. His magical goals and artillery made him the club’s top scorer with 135 goals, a mark that was surpassed by Anthony De Avila.

His first season at the club was fleeting, after 18 goals scored he left the team due to some problems he had with the coaches. But in 1976 there was the triumphant return of the scorer who played another 5 seasons until his departure in 1981.

Juan Manuel Battaglia

The history of the scarlet cast is marked by the passage of great foreign players who led the team to the top of the continent, one of the great protagonists of the greatness of América de Cali It is due to the Paraguayan who arrived in Colombia in 1979 to win the team’s first star.

The ‘goals are loves’ relates a popular saying, this is what he achieved Juan Manuel Battaglia wearing the red devils jacket, where he achieved the five-time championship in the 80s and He was key in the three subtitles for América in the Copa Libertadores de América.

In 1989 he said goodbye to the colors that he defended for a decade and where he scored a total of 110 goals in 353 games played, figures that make him the current third top scorer in the Valle del Cauca team.

The historic celebration of Freddy Rincón.

freddy corner

He ‘Colossus’ of Bonaventure He managed to impose his physical display, his quality, his goalscoring skills and his imposing figure during his stay as ‘Red Devil’. Freddy joined the ranks of the club in 1989 and managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders of his time.

Rincón said goodbye to the American team in 1993 to make the leap abroad, In his four seasons as a scarlet, he won two Colombian League titles, played 176 games and scored 42 goals.

Harold Yepes

