After the Argentine team was crowned the best in the world at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Lionel Messi managed to get his hands on the coveted cup, Many have wondered about the possibility of the Argentine star participating in another World Cup.



Until now, La Pulga has already played five World Cups, and experts have indicated that, at 36, it is still in a physical fullness.

And although he Messi himself has questioned his participation in the next World Cup, to be held in 2026 in the United StatesThey welcome the fact that the footballer has decided to leave European football and play for Inter Miami.

“The United States allows you to continue working in soccer, but within a framework of normality, normality that cannot be found elsewhere,” Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami’s technical director, said at the time.

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, lifting the World Cup. Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

In addition, in a career in which he has won 44 titles, the star pointed out: “I came to continue enjoying footballl (…) I want to continue obtaining results as I have done throughout my sports career”. Therefore, there is also hope that he will play in the Copa América, according to what he indicated CNN.

What do the experts say?

“With the conditions he has, (Lionel Messi) he can calmly play the 2026 World Cup,” The president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, assured this Tuesday, as recorded by the aforementioned media.

Other experts have also been optimistic and even They have indicated that although Messi would reach the World Cup at the age of 39, age would not be an impediment for the footballer, taking into account other factors such as “will, character and competitiveness” that characterize it.

Messi training at Inter Miami. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

“It is a mistake to think that age determines,” he told CNN Gabriel Macaya, physical trainer with experience in teams from Argentina, Spain and Paraguay. Another positive sign is that Messi has not suffered serious injuries during his career.

“I think Messi can reach the next World Cup”, assured in January the coach of the Argentine team, Lionel Scaloni, who has also indicated that the number 10 shirt continues to be kept for La Pulga.

Until now, Messi himself has also confirmed that his physical condition is optimal: “I feel good physically, I can continue playing, trying to help the team in whatever way I can.“, said.

