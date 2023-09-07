All the members of the families that visited the Medieval Moors and Christians Camp yesterday afternoon enjoyed the various activities that the kabilas and retinues offered, where variety was the main theme. Starting at 7:00 p.m., and with the deadline after 9:00 p.m., the proposals included a fencing exhibition, organized by the Knights and Ladies of Santa María de la Arrixaca, in collaboration with the Sala de Armas de Alfonso X.

Chess fans had their space in the proposal by the kábila Abenamar in collaboration with the ONCE Foundation, where the participation of people with some type of disability was encouraged. Chess has no barriers.

For little craft lovers, the Knights of the Temple barracks prepared a workshop in which they made a medieval helmet and a flower crown. And those who have always dreamed of finding a treasure were able to do it thanks to the same retinue, which organized a search.

The Federation proposes for today, within its programming, the first Moors and Christians Children’s Parade, which will have as its only protagonists the quarry of kábilas and retinues. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will depart from the Plaza de Santo Domingo, to continue along Calle Trapería and end in Plaza de la Cruz, next to the Cathedral.

Free Panoramic Ferris Wheel



The panoramic Ferris wheel of the Murcia Fair, located in the San Francisco Plan, will be free from now on for those people who have more than 33% disability and until the end of the festivities. With this initiative, the Murcia City Council “intends to promote the use of this attraction, called ‘From Murcia to Heaven’, by all people, not only with reduced mobility, but with any type of disability”, as long as they present the card certifying this condition.

«It is an electric Ferris wheel that does not emit any type of noise, with panoramic cabins with capacity for 144 people, it has a dimension of 30 meters in diameter and 24 transparent gondolas for a 360º vision with air conditioning. It is an adapted Ferris wheel, fully accessible, which encourages inclusion in events of the festival program, “explained councilor Ascensión Carreño.