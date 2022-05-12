Gian Marco revealed his point of view on the controversies that have arisen around his music career. Although some statements by the Peruvian artist have generated different reactions from his audience, the interpreter of “Canción de amor” continues to focus on making music and stated that he would be willing to write a cumbia song for Corazón Serrano, given the opportunity.

Gian Marco: “I have songs that will find their voice”

During the recent interview Gian Marco conceded to Carlos Orozco, the musician took several minutes to explain how comfortable he feels when composing a cumbia song again and if he has considered re-releasing a song with Grupo 5 or another group of the genre.

“I could do it, but I feel that as a musician… it’s that I see music as the expression of the moment. Because if I plan to make a cumbia album just for a commercial theme, because it worked, it will be cool, but I don’t know how much I’m going to play that character. If they call me to do cumbia, I’m happy. What’s more, I could write for Corazón Serrano”.

Gian Marco explained why he sometimes doesn’t say hello to his fans

At another point in the conversation, Gian Marco expanded upon responding to the criticism he received after several users claimed that the singer usually ignores his followers when they ask for an autograph or to record a greeting.

“Sometimes I’m in the ‘mood’ of yes, other times I don’t feel like sending a greeting to someone. Besides, how horrible, one thing is that you genuinely send someone a greeting because you know them or because they told you a beautiful story, but there are days and there are days, “said the musician.

‘Peluchín’ criticized Gian Marco for not being available to his fans

Rodrigo Gonzalez is one of the television figures who has given harsh criticism about the comments of Gian Marco, regarding why he sometimes ignores his followers’ requests. For ‘Peluchín’, these reactions by the artist are unacceptable.

“Sing to Gian Marco, but don’t even think about asking for a photo. He is a complete artist. Too bad he doesn’t like to take photos with his followers because it’s the nicest thing you can do in life, be grateful, “commented the presenter of” Love and fire “.

Gian Marco explained why he had a tense episode with Víctor Yaipén

In this same interview, Gian Marco He also confessed that he regrets having reacted badly to the request of Victor Yaipenwho stated that his colleague would have rudely told him when he asked for a photo.

“When all this happened, I felt a lot of pain, I was getting a divorce, it was a very hard time for me. It was a very tough time. If these people, if these characters knew the damage they did to me emotionally, they wouldn’t understand. Suddenly, for them, it has been something like we are going to do something anecdotal (…) I make music, I don’t talk about anyone, I didn’t go out to talk and clarify either, because I don’t have to do it, ”the interpreter justified himself. of “I forgot”.