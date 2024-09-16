Starting Tuesday, September 17, Klombo Fortnite will be coming to the update LEGO Fortnite: The Lost Islands.

In LEGO: Fortnite You’ll be able to board the Battle Bus at any station and head to the Lost Islands where you’ll adventure through a diverse ecosystem, meeting new and old friends.

What awaits you in this update?

The Lost Islands features five different environments to explore: beach, plains, jungle, mountains and floating islands.

Sail and explore this uncharted territory with new tools, including the Pirate Musket, Matchlock Pistol, Throwing Spears, and more.

Meet the legendary Klombo, a new friend, but an old companion for those who have been playing Fortnite for a while.

Complete new missions in the LEGO Tropical Treasures Pass, where new Decorations and Builds await to unlock.

Another detail that you should not lose sight of is that you will be able to feed a Klombo that can become a friend, a faithful companion for your adventures. You will also find Golems that will help you obtain valuable resources and rift fragments.

LEGO Fortnite also gets Marvel decoration and construction sets

The store of LEGO Fortnite It comes with some extras that we shouldn’t lose sight of and has all the color of Marvel for you.

The Clarín Lot is coming, the place where Peter Parker used to work when he wasn’t climbing walls while wearing the Spider-Man suit.

This bundle comes with a Mary Jane Watson outfit and will be priced at 2,800 V-Bucks and will be available from September 20th to October 4th.

Also coming is the Friendly Neighborhood Bundle, which is a recreation of the neighborhood where our friend Peter Parker lives. This bundle will also be priced at 2,600 V-Bucks.

Finally, there is also the Weapon X Labs which is where Wolverine was created and also costs 2,600 V-Bucks.

What do you think of everything that comes to LEGO Fortnite?