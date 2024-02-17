How is the former tronista now? Costantino Vitagliano showed himself to fans in a hospital room only a few months ago.

It's a very difficult time for Costantino Vitagliano. The former tronista returns to very true as a guest by Silvia Toffanin to talk about her bad period. With his voice trembling and tears in his eyes, the 49-year-old shared on television what has radically changed in his life lately.

It was a terrible time, my life changed overnight. I broke my finger playing with my daughter, went to the emergency room for a checkup, and mentioned sternum pain to the doctor. They identified a spot on the umbilical aorta, hospitalized me and did a CT scan, making me aware of the danger of moving in those conditions.

From a banal admission to the hospital, therefore, it emerged that there were more in-depth checks. In addition to this, for Costantino Vitagliano it was necessary to do at least an important operation.

I was admitted to tumor surgery, and for 29 days I lived in uncertainty, relying on morphine. I lost 12 kilos in just 12 days, and I was thinking about my mother who died of cancer, fearing the same end.

The former tronista returned to the studio very true to share how he is now after some time and after the concern of his fans. Costantino Vitagliano showed himself in a hospital room a few months ago: he had announced that he had a rare diseaseprecisely on that occasion.

The first morning I was fine, and the next day I was immobile in a bed. It's not a tumor, but I feared it for 30 days. I was hospitalized for 40 days. I have to stay completely at rest, being autoimmune, with a mass that puts my aorta at risk.

The 49-year-old explained to Silvia Toffanin what really happened to him. Costantino Vitagliano said that he had been under treatment with pills since the morning, and that he is now following an experimental therapy. It's about a rare autoimmune diseasefor this reason he admitted to living in constant uncertainty.

I thought about peeling it all off and walking away. I no longer have the confidence I had before. I have many worries that I shouldn't have because, as they explained to me, I have to avoid increasing my blood pressure by undergoing weekly tests. At the moment there is no cure, only attempts, and the only anti-inflammatory we have is cortisone. Even though I have many friends, my life is no longer the same. Today many things that I once considered important no longer interest me. I have changed profoundly.

Costantino Vitagliano also did one visit to San Giovanni Rotondo, in the place where Padre Pio's remains rest. She shared the moment on social media by posting a photo next to a statue of Padre Pio, with the caption: “Every day is one more day to love, one more day to dream, one more day to live.”