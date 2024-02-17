You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
His club continues to lead by beating Brentford 1-4.
Liverpool maintained the leadership of the Premier league after scoring 1-4 as a visitor against Brentford, in a match in which the Colombian Luis Diaz He didn't score, but he stood out.
The Colombian striker was key in the victory, as he had scoring actions, opened the spaces and was even the protagonist of a spectacular assist for the fourth goal.
Díaz moved along the attacking front and was the architect of several dangerous plays, until in the 86th minute of the game he assisted in the best way Cody Gakpo to give concrete figures to the scoreboard.
The first goal was scored by the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, at 35 minutes, and gave his team peace of mind, in an uncomfortable game to play.
Jota's injury caused the entry of Mohamed Salah who was also returning from an injury. Thus, the Egyptian was crucial in leading his team to a goal, as he first assisted the Argentine Alexis MacAllister (0-2 at 55') and then scored the goal to make it 0-3, at minute 68.
The assistance
In the 75th minute Brentford scored, thanks to a goal from Iban Totney and then the assistance of the guajiro arrived.
