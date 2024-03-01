Naive women's fight
In a special interview conducted by Al-Arabiya satellite channel, and broadcast on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with the widow of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the terrorist organization ISIS, that woman stated that al-Baghdadi had transformed the “ISIS state” into a state of women, and that she personally was the first Iraqi wife. He was born in 1999, but since his release from the prison of American forces in Iraq until his death in 2017, he married several other women, including an American woman, and the total number of children he had from each of his wives became eleven children. In that interview, Al-Baghdadi’s widow revealed the secrets and secrets of Al-Baghdadi’s social, family and women’s relationships, and his secret movements from 2005 until 2017, starting from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and ending with Raqqa in Syria, passing through the cities of Taji, Samarra, and Mosul in Iraq.
I was also exposed to some of what happened to women and underage girls who were victims of that violent organization. We have the right to ask here about the secret behind Al-Baghdadi remaining at large throughout that period of time without real targeting, neither by the international coalition forces, nor by the armed militias that disagree with him sectarianly?
What source of funding and support did he receive? Al-Baghdadi used to appear publicly in the largest mosques in Mosul, wearing international brands, announcing in his well-known sermon the establishment of his state in Iraq and Syria, in front of the whole world, and despite that, no one intercepted, arrested, or bombed him, as the Iraqi artist Laila Al-Attar was bombed, in 1993, because Her painting of former US President Bush Sr., which was placed on the ground in front of the entrance to the Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, in retaliation for Bush Sr., after he attacked Iraq in 1990. After that, the Iraqi artist Laila was assassinated by a missile directed at her home at night, launched from one of the warships. America in the Red Sea.
The Iraqi government at that time held an official funeral for the artist, Laila Al-Attar. Everyone was wondering about Al-Baghdadi’s suspicious condition, as he was arriving and touring openly, and occupying several cities in Iraq and Syria with his fighters, in an easy and smooth manner, as if a hidden entity was helping him do so. He also appointed governors for cities, and issued fatwas, instructions, and strange legislation, including the captivity of women, the destruction of statues, and the destruction of antiquities.
The columns of his organization's white-coloured cars, flying its black flags, were moving openly and in broad daylight, in all the open areas of Iraq controlled by America with its tanks and armed forces, in length and breadth, not to mention the American warplanes equipped with the latest monitoring technologies that cover the skies and lands of Iraq, but they… Despite this, I was unable to discover Al-Baghdadi and his columns that were moving clearly and openly!
It has become known to everyone that ISIS, which suddenly appeared and suddenly disappeared, as if it was an act in a play directed and directed by external parties, and played by puppets on stage, was not an ordinary terrorist organization.
What we saw in that television interview, and what it revealed of a largely naive women’s fight, came at a very special time and circumstance.
*Saudi writer
#Naive #women39s #fight
Leave a Reply