All men close to me vehemently say “No!” when I mention the B-word. It’s been like this for quite a while. No no no. The friends stop, look seriously at my forehead and say: “Try it out.” Then: “With Nina/Anna/Celine it’s great and nobody noticed anything, not even her husband.”

The question is: do I need Botox? And if so, why should nobody notice anything? Am I going to miss one? point of no return – the moment when the face collapses completely, hangs, is crumpled forever? Will botox soon be part of an everyday ritual for average women, like massaging the neck with drugstore cream or getting a pedicure from the nice Vietnamese woman next door? And: Can you talk about paralyzing neurotoxins in your own body as openly as you can about vegan fish fingers – especially if, like me, you suffer from a rare vaccination damage and actually have other worries?