Christian Thorsen could return to “At the bottom there is room” after the revelation of a photo together with members of the cast of the famous América TV series. However, some fans rule out the possibility of the return of “Platanazo” due to the dramatic situation in which the actor was removed from the production. When Efraín Aguilar was the producer of the most popular Peruvian fiction on TV at that time, something happened that took the actor by surprise who, for several years, conquered the followers of “AFHS”.

Farewell to ‘Platanazo’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”

Thorsen had worked for seven long years on “At the bottom there is room.” His role became one of the most beloved thanks to the funny and dramatic scenes of him together with the other members of the series, but everything changed when he received an unexpected phone call.

On the other end of the line was Aguilar, who abruptly called him to tell him that “I just got here”according to what the actor once told during an interview with Hildebrandt in his Thirteen.

Efraín Aguilar was the director of “Al fondo hay sitio” until season 9. Photo: composition LR/Flavio Matos/El Popular/Christian Thorsen

“I had also been thinking of leaving, butThe way in which Efraín Aguilar communicated it to me was very rude, very little grateful”, recalled the famous ‘Platanazo’. “Just like that, after so many years,” he added.

Will Christian Thorsen return to “In the background there is room”?

His words were clear on that very occasion. “I will never go back to open television, I don’t want to be part of the m*** that it has become. He has missed the shame”the 58-year-old artist said about a possible return to “There is room at the bottom.”

Christian Thorsen together with Magdyel Ugaz, Jorge Guerra and Mónica Sánchez. Photo: TikTok capture

“If he had looked me in the eye, shook hands and thanked me, I wouldn’t have a problem with him,” Thorsen explained about Efraín Aguilar. “But not even those I considered my friends came up to talk to me about it,” he added.

