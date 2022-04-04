The offer for the summer includes another eight destinations programmed by the companies; six will be national, although this season there will be no connection to Barcelona
The activity of the airport in the Region has doubled in the last two weeks, coinciding with the start of the summer season, on March 27. Currently, six companies operate covering 16 destinations: one national, two with Morocco and the rest with the United Kingdom, Ireland and Belgium. At least another eight will be added, with
