Cortana finally made his debut in the latest trailer for the series of Halo, which will be broadcast soon through the Paramount + service.

This new preview, presented during a game of the NFL AFC Championship, finally shows us in detail what the Covenant and even others spartans that will be part of the plot.

If you are a fan of Halo, you will surely recognize some of the faces and creatures that appear, including Dr. Halsey and her AI, Cortana, who has a brief appearance.

This new trailer shows us a bit of the creation of the Spartans, who emerge as humanity’s last hope to face the Covenant.

Even if master Chief takes the main role, it is possible to see some of his companions in action, fighting and arming themselves to face the space threat.

paul schreiberwho will play the Master Chief, appears in a scene without wearing his helmet and armor, although it is not yet known if he will ever show his face.

Cortana makes her triumphant appearance

If you have already finished the games, you will know that this artificial intelligence will be an important part of the plot, and the most recent trailer finally revealed to us how it looks in the live action.

Unlike the original version, it will not be completely blue, but will have a more human appearance as if it were a hologram.

Cortana will be played by the actress Jen Taylor, who voiced the character in the video games, so the quality of his performance is guaranteed.

Halo series coming to service Paramount+ on March 24 of this year, so you have time to prepare psychologically for what is coming.

What did you think of this full first look? Tell us in the comments and follow us on social networks.