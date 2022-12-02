Kherson was the first and only major city to fall into Russian hands since the beginning of the war. The pressure of the Ukrainian forces led to the withdrawal of Russian troops from that city in early November and now they are located on the other side of the Dnipro River, where they continue to attack. A situation that has forced thousands of people to leave the city for fear of new attacks by Russian troops.

#Correspondents #Kherson #fear #attacks #forces #residents #leave