In the last few hours, news has emerged that is making the main gossip newspapers talk a lot. According to the latest rumors, it seems that Antonino Spinalbese had Covid inside the Cinecittà house and would not have been isolated. Here is the whole truth about this story.

Over the last few hours, the name of Antonino Spinalbese has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the sentimental issues related to Oriana Marzoli have nothing to do with it. According to what has emerged, in fact, it seems that Belen Rodriguez’s ex had the Covid in the house and has not been isolated.

The gossip about Vippone was triggered by some sentences spoken by Giaele De Donà. In a moment of chat with some of his fellow adventurers, the wife of Bradford Back she let herself go to some revelations that certainly did not go unnoticed.

GF Vip, did Antonino Spinalbese have Covid? The words of Giaele De Donà leave no doubt

In detail, while he was having a conversation with Antonino Spinalbese and Oriana Marzoli, Giaele DeDonà she indulged in these sentences:

Let’s tell it come on, that time you had Covid and you were sick and Oriana had just arrived… When you had covid I was worried about you, I went to Oriana and she was crying because they had asked her to sleep alone and she was scared.

Needless to say the words spoken by Vippona they have not gone unnoticed and have unleashed a real storm in the world of social networks. In detail, web users have talked at length about this story, on which the production of Big Brother VIP she hasn’t exposed herself yet.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if new backgrounds will emerge regarding this news which has been affecting the main newspapers in the last few hours gossip.