In Colombia, the will of the Government of Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez to achieve ‘Total Peace’ tries to reach all social strata and places, including prisons. In Bogotá, in the La Picota prison, a national negotiating table was set up with the participation of the former heads of the main groups of the armed conflict. Our reporters, Lluís Muñoz and Lionel Poussery, went as far as this to find out the details behind this initiative.

