The spending bill for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 was approved on a largely partisan vote of 225-201, following Senate approval the day before..

President Joe Biden said he would sign the hard-won legislation that also included more aid for students with disabilities, additional funding to protect workers’ rights, more job training resources, as well as more affordable housing for families, veterans and survivors of domestic violence..

The Senate passed the 4,000-page bill with bipartisan support represented by a majority of 68 votes, with the support of 18 of the 50 Republican members, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell..

Only nine of the 213 House Republicans supported the bill.