Dhe scandal-plagued Golden Globes will in future be awarded by a private company. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which previously hosted the film and television awards, announced on Thursday an agreement with American billionaire Todd Boehly, who already co-owns baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers and English football club Chelsea London.

Accordingly, Boehly’s holding company Eldridge Industries is to found a new company that will acquire all rights to the Golden Globe Awards and is to promote a “professionalization and modernization” of the award. The HFPA will remain as an organization but will continue to focus on charitable activities funded by the Golden Globes. Information on the financial framework of the agreement was initially not given.

“Taking a decisive step forward”

“This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. “We are taking a critical step forward to transform and adapt to this increasingly competitive awards and journalism marketplace economic landscape.”

In addition to the approximately 100 journalists from the HFPA, other external jurors will decide on the award winners in the future, as the association explained. This was intended to increase the “size and diversity” of the selection committee.

The Association of Foreign Press has been criticized for some time for allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption. The television network NBC therefore decided not to broadcast the award ceremony last January.

The Los Angeles Times revealed last year that the HFPA did not have a single black member at the time. Stars like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo criticized the association, Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest. Since then, the association has implemented reforms and accepted more new members than ever before, including several blacks. It is not yet clear whether NBC will broadcast the gala again next year.







The new Golden Globes owner Boehly is already the interim managing director of the HFPA. His holding company also owns MRC, which produces the Golden Globes ceremony, and Eldridge Industries has a stake in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the awards ceremony will be held.