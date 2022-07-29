The recent Russian escalation, with the battles entering their sixth month, carried a new indication that Moscow is placing among its priorities the confrontation of Western military supplies, which are playing an active role in the Ukrainian counter-attacks, especially on the Donbass regions.

The recent statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the escalation towards Kyiv and the rest of the Ukrainian lands were not the first. In the middle of last week, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, threatened to wipe Ukraine off the map if Western support continued.

On the situation on the ground, Russian military expert Shatilov Minkaev said: “Kyiv is still continuing to escalate with a wider use of Western weapons, which Moscow will not allow, because the first objective of the operation is to neutralize the West in Ukraine.”

The Russian military expert added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Russian army is currently working on expanding and securing the entire Donbass Basin, and preventing Ukraine from trying to cut off any route for Russian supplies or logistics to the “liberated” areas.

On Thursday, the representative office of the Donetsk Republic announced that Ukrainian armed formations targeted the republic’s territory 146 times, during the past 24 hours, and warned that pushing Europe to escalate relations with Russia with Kyiv’s support with weapons could widen the circle of conflict.

“The performance characteristics of Western weapons and equipment used in Ukraine pose a threat to the heart of Belarus,” said Minkayev, stressing that the increased transfer of Western weapons to Kyiv could force Russia to take a “more stringent” response.

In the same context, Ahmed Al-Anani, a researcher in international relations, said that it is not possible to be certain of the feasibility of the Russian threat to the West to retreat from supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons and ammunition. The Russian side now has the upper hand, and has succeeded in achieving many of its military and political goals.

Al-Anani explained, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Western support is currently increasing with various types of advanced and heavy weapons and ammunition to support the Ukrainian army against the Russian forces, and the goal is to try to restore part of the Ukrainian lands that Moscow controlled in recent months, and it is understood that Russia has waved With the paper of a comprehensive invasion to serve as a deterrent weapon for Kiev, which is trying to regain its positions with the help of Western weapons and supplies.

Was Zelensky involved?

Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s continued request for Western and American weapons to prevent Russian advances, the Russian military expert Minnikaev said: “The Ukrainian president thought that the West would wage war with Russia on his behalf, but he collided with reality, which is the ineffectiveness of using the generous weapons corridor of Kiev, which was revealed by progress. Russia’s last resort and the approach of securing the Donbass basin in full.

On the possibility of progress in the bilateral talks between Moscow and Kiev to stop the military operation, the Russian military expert expected a continuation of the stalemate regarding the ceasefire, with continued Western support, which has already involved Zelensky in a direct confrontation with Moscow.

And this month, European statements continued, which Kyiv considers a change in attitudes after 6 months of the military operation, about which Minkayev said that the European and American camps have now fully realized the seriousness of the situation, the economic situation and the lack of energy and food, as a result of ill-considered sanctions other than providing Kyiv with weapons to prolong the conflict. .

In the latest development of the battles on the ground, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces had hit, within a day, nine Ukrainian command centers, forces and military equipment in 173 regions, and destroyed two batteries of “Uragan” missile launchers, and another of “Grad” missile launchers, in addition to an artillery battery from Howitzers “Msta-B” in firing positions in the Seversk region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian air strikes killed 70 fighters in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Artemovsk region of the Donbass, and 130 soldiers of the infantry brigade were killed in Kherson, and Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian drones within a day.