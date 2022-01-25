Coronavirus Will the omikron end the pandemic? According to epidemiologist Jussi Sane, the pandemic will continue as long as people believe in it

Will the pandemic end? According to epidemiologist Jussi Sane, the pandemic will continue as long as people believe in it

Omikron has been called the end of the corona pandemic, but how is the pandemic really defined and who gets to decide it’s over? In addition to mortality, the decision is influenced by politics and people’s fears, says epidemiologist Jussi Sane.

For subscribers

Omikronin rapid world conquest and milder symptoms compared to previous variants of the coronavirus have made experts hopeful: could omikron end the pandemic?

Director of the CDC of the United States Office of Communicable Diseases Anthony Fauci said last week it was hopeful that omicron would push the coronavirus into an endemic phase where it would cause mostly mild epidemics according to seasonality such as the flu or flu.