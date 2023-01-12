Coronavirus | THL: Corona vaccinations prevented more than 7,000 deaths in Finland by the end of March 2022

In addition, vaccinations could have prevented more than a thousand deaths in which the corona virus would have been a contributing factor.

12.1. 20:37

Health and according to the preliminary analysis of the Finnish Welfare Institute (THL), around 7,300 deaths due to the corona disease were prevented in Finland by the end of March 2022 with corona vaccinations.

In addition, vaccinations could have prevented more than a thousand deaths in which the corona virus would have been a contributing factor.

The information is based on THL’s registry analysis, which has not yet been published. The report looked at a period of 15 months.

According to the analysis, vaccinations prevented the deaths of people over 70 and other risk groups in particular. Vaccinations also prevented deaths in younger age groups.

“According to the study, there were more than three times more deaths prevented than corona deaths, which were 1,753 in the follow-up period. Vaccinations have had a significant effect in preventing severe cases of corona disease. Without vaccinations, there would have been significantly more severe cases,” says THL’s statistician Ulrike Baum in the announcement on Thursday.

Analysis according to the third vaccine dose, around 1,300 corona deaths were prevented during the follow-up period, especially in people over 70 years old. On the other hand, the effect of the third dose on the prevention of corona deaths in healthy people under the age of 60 was minor.

“In working-age people outside risk groups, vaccinations according to the current recommendation significantly reduce severe disease cases. In people under the age of 60 who received two or three vaccinations outside of the identified risk groups, only five deaths due to corona disease were found during the follow-up period,” says THL’s expert doctor Eero Poukka.

According to Pouka, in order to reduce the number of corona deaths in Finland in the future, vaccinations should be targeted at the elderly and other risk groups.

“One example is the administration of new booster doses. At the moment, at THL, we are finding out when an additional booster dose should be recommended for these groups,” Poukka adds.

Corona vaccinations have been given in Finland since December 2020.