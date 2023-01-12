Gamers who are passionate about quality old-school arcades will be happy to know that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider and finally available for PC, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It can be purchased in digital format in the shops of each platform for €16.99.

The game is a action platform that mixes elements of many classics of the genre, such as the Shinobi, Strider, Mega Man and more, offering a polished and satisfying old school gameplay.

For more information, read our review of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, in which we wrote that the game “is the most mature fruit of a development studio that never ceases to amaze us with its ability to look at classic video games, identifying strengths so as to replicate them perfectly, while reworking them to obtain a unique result each time.The paradox is that its greatest strength is its greatest weakness, because Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider seems uninterested in speaking to a modern audience, aiming exclusively at those who are able to understand and appreciate its many sources. Handsome and surly at the same time, almost ruthless in its unwillingness to compromise.”