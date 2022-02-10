from Elisa Messina

Updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday 10 February

From tomorrow, 11 February, the obligation to wear masks outdoors in all regions lapses in Italy. Even in the rest of Europe, restrictions are gradually being relaxed: Boris Johnson has announced a normalization by the end of February, the French government has lifted the obligation to wear an outdoor mask already on February 2 and on the 16th discos and concerts will reopen . Meanwhile, the latest bulletin relating to Wednesday 9 February records 81,367 cases and 384 deaths in Italy.



8.50 am – Fauci: The United States is emerging from the acute phase of the pandemic



Interviewed by Financial Time, White House virologist advisor Anthony Fauci says he is optimistic: The United States is coming out of the acute phase of the pandemic said the scientist, and that he promises to enter a new phase in which local health authorities will be. and the Biden administration is no longer handling the response to the virus. He did not indicate a precise date for the end of the restrictions, including the obligation of the mask, but said that he hopes it will happen “soon” specifying that the local health departments could consider from time to time to introduce measures in case of outbreaks. See also Covid today Italy, 101,762 infections and 227 deaths: January 10 bulletin

8.36 am – The Nas carabinieri close 21 sampling points for rapid swabs



The Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health has launched, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, a vast campaign of investigations to verify the correct execution of the swabs and antigenic analyzes for the research of Covid-19, in the sampling points of pharmacies and centers of analysis. There are 21 sampling points for quick swabs closed at the end of the checks carried out in the last month.

810 am – Trudeau, Economy at risk. No-vax, we will not leave



The tug-of-war in Canada between no-vax protesters and the government escalates. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that protests by truckers blocking the bridge on the Canadian-US border and downtown Ottawa are endangering jobs and the economy. But the opposing front does not seem willing to give up: neither the threat of fines, nor the arrests or the confiscation of cars or the threat of having their children taken away seem to convince the demonstrators. After he said it in Parliament, Trudeau repeated on Twitter that the siege must stop and that he is working with provincial authorities to regain control of the situation. Trudeau’s words come after several automakers announced they had to cut production, or even cancel shifts, due to a lack of components. See also Covid today Italy, "the curve will not reverse before February"