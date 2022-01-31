from Silvia Morosi

The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday 31 January

Today at 3 pm the CDm on the new anti-Covid measures is scheduled, with the probable extension of the obligation of outdoor masks. From February 1st the rules will also change for Green pass and unvaccinated. Let us reopen for Valentine’s Day, meanwhile the discos union asked. The latest bulletin for Sunday 30 January recorded 104,065 new cases and 235 deaths, with a positive rate of 12.7%, still down compared to the previous day.

9.15 am – Bassetti: anachronistic limit of stadium capacity and Sanremo

Speaking of senseless restrictions, Matteo Bassetti – director of the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic in Genoa in an interview with Free – refers to the limit of 5 thousand spectators in the stadiums, which then it is not clear why there are 5 thousand both at San Siro which can hold 80 thousand and in La Spezia which has 11 thousand seats. Soon, he added, it seems that it will go back to 50%, and in any case it makes no sense given that in cinemas and theaters, therefore indoors, the total capacity is accepted, he continues. And on Sanremo he explains: Limiting entrances, with so many vaccinated people, masks and sanitation of the environments as well as an anachronistic mistake.



8.30 – Hong Kong, Interior Minister resigns for party in lockdown The Minister of the Interior of Hong Kong, Caspar Tsui, resigned for attending a birthday party in the presence of two hundred people in early January, while restrictive measures were introduced in the country to contain the spread of the virus. At least one of the guests at the party to celebrate the Chinese envoy Witman Hung tested positive. I did not set a great example, the minister said, while Governor Carrie Lam had called for the avoidance of large gatherings. I will take responsibility for my actions and have therefore decided to resign.



7.44 – THE POINT ON VACCINES IN ITALY



I am 127,860,656 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 100.5% of the total of those delivered so far. what emerges from the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.14 today. In particular, 33,148,664 additions / boosters were administered to 83.84% of the potentially affected population. People who have had at least one dose are 48,983,964, 90.69% of the population over 12, while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47,332,846 (87.64% of those over 12). Regarding the population aged 5-11, the total who received at least one dose 1,178,061 (32.22% of the potential audience). The total of those under 12 who completed the complete vaccination cycle of 480,313 children, equal to 13.14% of the population.

7.01 – 440 million fraud on support measures: 78 suspects



Money allocated by the state to help businesses and traders in difficulty due to the pandemic and instead ended up illegally in the hands of professionals, entrepreneurs and accountants who were not entitled to it. the mega-fraud discovered by the Finance Police in a survey that started in Rimini and then extended to various regions. A total of 78 persons under investigation and 35 precautionary measures issued by the investigating judge, while the total amount of funds illegally received through the creation and marketing of false tax credits of 440 million. Dozens of searches are also underway.

6.30 – Towards the proclamation of a state of emergency in Tokyo



The government of the Japan could proclaim a pandemic state of emergency in Tokyo next week, in response to the rapid increase in hospitalizations. Yesterday, January 30, the occupancy rate of hospital beds reserved for Covid patients rose to 48.5%, close to the 50% threshold beyond which the government of the capital could make a formal request for the proclamation of a state of emergency. The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, has expressed caution regarding the hypothesis of immediately requesting a state of emergency, fearing a new damage to economic activities (here the map of the contagion in the world).

