The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday 29 January

Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill arrives in Italy: the first tranche of 11 thousand treatments will be available in the first week of February and distributed to the regions. The latest bulletin records 143,898 new cases and 378 deaths, with a positive rate that drops to 13.7%. Health Minister Roberto Speranza: Today no region changes color. It hadn’t happened in several weeks. More than 80% of children attend school in attendance, says Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi.

11.20 am – Iss, intensive risk for unvaccinated 18-27 times higher. Cases at school increasing from 24 to 30%, 44% in 5-11 year olds

The protection of vaccines against the most serious complications from Covid remains high. The ICU admissions rate for those not vaccinated against the coronavirus 18 times higher than full course vaccines and 27 times higher than booster vaccines. The percentage of reinfections equal to 3.1%, stable. when it emerges from the extended report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit that accompanies the weekly monitoring. In the last week, the cases reported among the students, passed from 24% in the previous week to 30%, probably due to the increased screening activity carried out within school structures. In the last week, 18% of cases of school age were diagnosed in children under 5 years, 44% in the age group 5-11 years, 38% in the age group 12-19 years.

11.05 am – One million and 680 thousand over 50s not vaccinated

I am still one million and 680 thousand Italians who are over 50 years old And they did not get vaccinated, despite the obligation set out in the decree of 7 January. what emerges from the latest government report on vaccinations updated this morning. Overall, 1,684,240 did not take the first dose and of these the majority – 1,235,314 – in the 50 to 69 year range. In the last seven days, again based on monitoring, just over 178 thousand over 50s have taken the first dose while since the obligation came into force there are just over 481 thousand.



10.40 am – Sileri: Green pass and vaccines need to be rethought

The Undersecretary of Health aims at a review of the Green Passes and the recalls of the anti-Covid vaccines Pierpaolo Sileri. Interviewed by Daily fact, he affirms that the green certificate must be reshaped and extended for those who have taken the third dose and for the recovered, but on a scientific basis. The revision should be addressed with the end of the state of emergency on 31 March. The undersecretary would reshape, unless a worse variant emerges, even the recalls according to the age groups with more risks, but only when in intensive care we will be at a much lower level of Covid patients.

10.19 – Bassetti: Do not get vaccinated driving drunk without seat belts A study by the Ligurian agency Alisa has determined that not getting vaccinated is like driving drunk without seat belts. This means that the vaccine protects us against serious illness and the risk of death but less against infection. Alisa’s study compared the relative risk between vaccinated and unvaccinated by comparing it with that of drunk driving without seat belts. Cos toAdnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic in Genoa.



9.34 – Olympics: 36 new Covid cases between teams and sports athletes

Another 36 participants in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games tested positive for the Covid test, as announced by the organizing committee: 29 people tested positive on arrival at the airport, including 19 athletes and members of their teams. Seven other infections have been found among those already found in the Olympic bubble. The Chinese authorities have imposed very strict health rules for the Winter Olympic Games which open next Friday in Beijing.

9 am – THE POINT ON VACCINES IN ITALY



I am 126,998,074 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 99.9% of those delivered, equal to 127,161,840. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 49,876,606, equal to 92.35% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 14.03 today. Then, 32,486,072 additional / booster doses were administered, 82.16% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 48,946,082 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, equal to 90.62% of the over 12 population. audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1,116,487 (30.54% of the population) while 407,690 (11.15% of the population) have completed the vaccination cycle.

