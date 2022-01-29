Peyton, a very sweet but unfortunately autistic child, receives a puppy as a gift from his parents: the video of the reaction is viral

The dog is man’s best friend. Never was any sentence more correct and sensible than this one. Especially after knowing the story we are about to tell you and after seeing the video we are about to show you. The protagonists are a baby named Peyton and a pug puppy. In the clip you can see the exact moment when the little boy’s heart explodes with joy as he meets his new best friend.

THE benefits that a dog can bring into a person’s life are infinite. They not only keep company, play or occupy the time, but are able to provide strong psychological support to anyone who needs it.

The presence of a dog in the house is of particular support especially for those who have motor or mental difficulties due to pathologies. The family protagonist of this story knows something about it.

Little Peyton unfortunately suffers from autism ever since he was born. The attention that his parents must guarantee to him is higher than that which other children need, but at the same time the little one has always shown that he has a big heart.

Big heart often and willingly is synonymous with great love for animals. And for this reason the little boy has always had a great desire: to have a puppy of pug to play and grow with.

Peyton’s reaction to his parents’ surprise

In the first years of the little one’s life, the parents wanted wait before giving their child this responsibility of having a dog. They were afraid that, due to his pathology, he would not be able to take care of them.

But when they thought he was ready, they decided to organize a fantastic one for him surprise.

It was a morning like any other and Peyton had gone to school for lessons. Upon his return he found the perfect giftwhat he always wanted.

The child’s parents have decided to register a video of the first meeting between their baby and the puppy just arrived in the house.

The scene, a lot movingwas then posted on the internet, melting the hearts of thousands of people around the world.