Coronavirus Prime Minister Marin says interest rate restrictions should be lifted in February – Saarikko: Center supports immediate lifting of restrictions

The Prime Minister is awaiting further information on why THL has changed its position on the continued use of the corona passport.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) wants the restrictions imposed because of the corona to be lifted during February.

The government is negotiating the lifting of restrictions on Wednesday, and the prime minister believes restrictions can be phased out. The dismantling must take place gradually, as the hospital load is still relatively high, Marin said at an event at the Association of Editors-in-Chief on Monday.

He recalled that society is in a state of emergency due to constraints.

“That’s why I want them to be abandoned as soon as possible,” Marin said.

Finland had previously decided to relax the restrictions. The opening of food restrictions will be facilitated by three hours from the beginning of February, in addition to which regional government agencies and municipalities have been instructed to waive the complete closure of low-risk events, which will enable the opening of theaters, for example.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) told STT that the Center supports the lifting of restrictions as soon as possible. The Downtown Director did not comment on a more specific timetable.

“There are examples from other countries that a controlled and rapid opening of society is possible,” Saarikko reported.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has spread since the end of the year, has increased coronary infections profusely, but the number of coronary deaths and the hospital burden have remained considerably lower than in previous waves.

The reasons are estimated to be the effect of vaccinations on the disease and the relative mildness of omicron. In many European countries, restrictions have begun to be lifted.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen (left) did not comment on the matter to STT on Monday, citing schedule reasons.

Saarikko also did not answer the question about the possible future of the corona passport.

HS said on Fridaythat the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) is no longer in favor of reintroducing the corona passport. This is due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Unlike previous variants of the virus, vaccinations do not significantly prevent infections of the omicron variant.

THL was also not in favor of limiting the passport to those who were vaccinated or suffering from coronary heart disease, ie converting it into a vaccine passport.

“However, THL does not consider this to be a good option for public health, as it would completely exclude non-vaccinators from services and could have a significant and lasting effect on overall vaccination support in Finland,” the department explains.

The corona passport has previously included the possibility of a recent corona test.

At the event, the editors-in-chief said they were surprised by THL’s changed position. He said he expected more information on Wednesday.

Marin also discussed other current issues with editors-in-chief.

Marin said he was president about a possible application for NATO membership Sauli Niinistö on the lines: it should be preceded by a referendum.

“My own assessment is the same as in Niinistö,” the prime minister said.

According to him, there is currently no active discussion within the government about applying for NATO membership.

