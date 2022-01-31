The most sincere Gerard Piqué returns to the fray on the Ibai Llanos Twitch channel. The Barcelona player has had a chat with the streamer in which he has reviewed the current situation of the club and as usual he has not beaten around the bush and has made things very clear.
One of the proper names that attracts attention at Barça is Ousmane Dembélé whose future is uncertain and is creating more than one headache for Laporta and his board of directors. However, Piqué has given his partner a cable: “I understand both parties. We are in a business that moves a lot of money. Everyone is free to defend their interests. May the best solution be found for everyone. Before entering I was reading that maybe something is happening but I don’t want to get wet. We have sometimes asked him about his future and he doesn’t get wet, he is waiting to see them come, “he said.
What Piqué did get wet about is what he would do if one day he becomes president of FC Barcelona: “If I were president of Barça, I would send the whole environment to fuck up, I would kill it,” he said without hesitation .
Barcelona is being one of the most active clubs in the market, it has already incorporated three players and in the next few hours a new face could arrive. Piqué was delighted with the reinforcements: “There are rumors that there may be more operations, we are going to adapt to whatever comes. Teammates have arrived who can help a lot, I think we are going to be competitive”.
“They always like new faces better, but I believe in people who have been there for years and know the house,” he added.
And finally, Piqué, who after the 2018 World Cup in Russia announced his retirement from the Spanish team, did not rule out returning to La Roja: “I don’t close the door to the national team, I don’t want to leave a headline but the truth is that now that I questions… I hadn’t thought about it,” he concluded.
