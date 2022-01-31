British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day, January 31, ahead of his visit to Ukraine. This is reported Reuters with reference to the representative of the head of the British government.

“The Prime Minister is expected to speak with President Putin this afternoon,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Johnson said he planned to raise the topic of Ukraine in a conversation with Putin and urge the Russian leader to avoid the worst-case scenario. According to the British Prime Minister, he will consider any Russian invasion of Ukraine a catastrophe for both the world and Russia.

Also on January 31, it became known that new UK sanctions against Russia could affect the assets of Russian energy companies. According to The Times newspaper, they will include an asset freeze and a ban on entry into the United Kingdom of individuals and entities of “strategic importance” to the Russian authorities. The new sanctions package is expected to be presented by the British Cabinet later in the day.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that this information is alarming for the Kremlin. According to him, London’s statement also “undermines the investment attractiveness and attractiveness of the UK” in general.

On January 30, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced that the UK would expand sanctions against Russia. The minister indicated that London is going to expand the list of sanctions legislation so that any company representing the interests of the Kremlin could be subject to restrictions.

The last telephone conversation between Johnson and Putin took place on December 13, 2021. During the conversation, the politicians discussed the situation in Ukraine. Johnson expressed concern about the alleged large-scale movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders.

Western politicians and media representatives are spreading numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow stressed that it had no plans to “invade” Ukraine.