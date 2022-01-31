Coronavirus Opponents of coronation blockage in central Ottawa, Canada, Helsinki police aware of protest over Finland

At the center of the Ottawa protests were truck drivers blocking you with their cars to protest against the corona. Organizers claimed they would continue the protest for months at a time.

31.1. 16:48

Canada the center of the capital, Ottawa, was clogged over the weekend as thousands of protesters stopped traffic in the city, news agencies and Canadian media report.

At the center of the protests were truck drivers blocking you with their cars and protesting against the corona. Drivers have been required to vaccinate or consent to quarantine when driving their children between the United States and Canada.

Canadian broadcaster CBC saysthat the mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson urged protesters to leave the city center on Sunday, but protesters said they would continue to protest for months.

The protests only began as a protest by truck drivers Freedom Convoy 2022, but have expanded to cover all Canadian government interest rate restrictions, according to the CBC.

Ottawa police said on Twitter on Twitter that they are investigating several suspected crimes in connection with the protests: stigmatizing statues, threatening police and vandalizing a city-owned vehicle.

Britannian broadcaster BBC saysthat the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have left Ottawa with his family over the weekend for security reasons. According to the CBC channel, the Trudeau office refused to say for security reasons where the prime minister was over the weekend.

The New York Times saysthat Trudeau thinks there is an ongoing demonstration of a “marginal minority group”. He says about 90 percent of Canadian truck drivers have received a corona vaccine, which is in line with the general vaccine coverage of the population.

Canadian Transport Workers Union issued an opinion, where a nest distinction was made between protesters. According to the federation, the majority of drivers have taken the vaccination, everyone should take one and the federation supports the Canadian government in coronation efforts.

Canadian government regulations require drivers returning from the U.S. to provide proof of coroner vaccination or agree to 14 days of quarantine. The order entered into force on 15 January and applies to CBC channel about 26,000 drivers are reported.

See also Salibandy | Sweden insulted Finnish women in the final game of the World Series Trucks have been blocking traffic in Ottawa since Saturday.

Also Demonstrations in Canada have been featured on Finnish-language social media. A similar demonstration is planned for Helsinki by Friday this week.

Last Friday, Helsinki police announced that they were aware of the invitation to participate in an event called Convoy Finland 2022. Police had not yet been notified of the demonstration at the time, and police asked the organizers to contact them.